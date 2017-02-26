Deadline Alert: Brower Piven Alerts Shareholders Of Approaching...
The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of purchasers of Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company securities during the period between November 25, 2014 and January 18, 2017, inclusive . Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 27, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
