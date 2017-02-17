DC Fair Credit in Employment Amendment Act of 2016
On February 16, the mayor of the District of Columbia signed the DC Fair Credit in Employment Amendment Act of 2016 . The Act amends the DC Human Rights Act by prohibiting employers from discriminating against employees and applicants based on an individual's credit information.
