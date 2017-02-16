DC court enjoins Public.Resource.org from printing public safety regulations online
A federal judge in Washington D.C. has sided with three major standards-development organizations seeking to prevent Public.Resource.org from printing their technical and scientific guidelines online. Robert Ambrogi's LawSites reported that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a permanent injunction earlier this month, against Public.Resource.org in favor of three major standards-development organizations: the American Society for Testing and Materials, the National Fire Protection Association, and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers.
