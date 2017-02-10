David Horrigan of kCura: eDiscovery T...

David Horrigan of kCura: eDiscovery Trends

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

This is the second of the 2017 Legaltech New York Thought Leader Interview series. eDiscovery Daily interviewed several thought leaders at LTNY this year to get their observations regarding trends at the show and generally within the eDiscovery industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you like your president 44 min looking for presi... 1
George Norcross and Trump 15 hr Fred 2
maybe a coverup Fri trump gone wild 2
trump leaks maybe from him Fri trump rally in fla 2
has trump let out more Fri was this classified 1
look at the pictures Thu pictures at fla t... 1
get the best, i dont trust trump Feb 16 whats up with russia 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC