Data Breach Notification In the EU: A...

Data Breach Notification In the EU: A Comparison of US and Soon-To-Be EU Law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In the United States Congress has repeatedly attempted, but failed, to agree on federal data breach notification legislation. As a result, there is no single federal statute that imposes a breach notification obligation on most companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Trump 3 hr Norcross Corrupt 1
maybe a coverup 19 hr trump gone wild 2
trump leaks maybe from him 22 hr trump rally in fla 2
has trump let out more 23 hr was this classified 1
look at the pictures Thu pictures at fla t... 1
get the best, i dont trust trump Thu whats up with russia 1
trump and japan Wed pictures of trump 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC