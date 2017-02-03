Dakota Access company wants some court information sealed
The company developing the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline wants some records regarding the project to be hidden from the public. Dakota Access LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, outlined its objections to certain disclosures in a brief late Wednesday in the federal District Court for the District of Columbia.
