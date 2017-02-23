D.C. man who committed 10 armed robberies in three weeks gets 22 years in prison

A D.C. man who pleaded guilty to committing more than 10 armed robberies in three weeks was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday, prosecutors said. In September, Curtis Fogg, 29, pleaded guilty to holding up cellphone stores, fast-food restaurants and hair salons in the District and Prince George's County in a three-week spree in 2014 during which he stole more than $3,000, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

