D.C. Fair Credit in Employment Amendment Act Sent To Mayor For Approval
On December 20, 2016, the District of Columbia Council passed the Fair Credit in Employment Amendment Act of 2016 which, if enacted, would amend the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977 to prohibit employers from discriminating against job applicants and current employees based on their credit information. On February 2, 2017, the Council transmitted the Act to Mayor Muriel Bowser for final approval.
