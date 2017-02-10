D.C. Air National Guard returns from Pacific Command Theater mission
MSgt. Robert King, a first sergeant within the District of Columbia Air National Guard, holds his son, born on Veterans Day, for the very first time following a four-month deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. An F-16 from the District of Columbia National Guard taxis shortly after an air mission supporting the Theater Support Package to Anderson Air Force Base, Guam Jan. 23. Air craft maintainers from the 113th Maintenance Squadron, a unit within the District of Columbia National Guard, ready an F-16 for flight Jan. 23 in support of the TSP.
