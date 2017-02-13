Continue Reading

Enter the Essence "Endless Magic" sweepstakes by March 30, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-night Walt Disney World vacation package for four people, including airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, theme park passes, and a $500 gift certificate. To enter, provide the requested contact information on the sweepstakes landing page and press "Submit."

