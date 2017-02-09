ClubCorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
ClubCorp - The World Leader in Private ClubsA - today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share payable on April 17, 2017 to all common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2017. About ClubCorp Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching LivesA .
