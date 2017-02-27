Can marijuana ease the opioid epidemi...

Can marijuana ease the opioid epidemic? - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

After a 12-year battle with debilitating abdominal conditions that forced her to stop working, marijuana has helped Lynn Sabulski feel well enough to look for a job. Sabulski is among nearly 14,000 patients in New York state who are certified to use medical marijuana for one of 10 conditions, including her primary diagnosis, inflammatory bowel disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump news 5 hr trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel 5 hr trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Mon we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Mon trump fake news 1
we need the real truth on what putin trump and ... Feb 25 trump and putin w... 1
get some extra hair trump Feb 20 flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Feb 19 looking for presi... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC