Business Leaders Urge DC Mayor To Vet...

Business Leaders Urge DC Mayor To Veto Paid Family Leave

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Business leaders in Washington, D.C., are urging Mayor Muriel Bowser to veto paid family leave legislation that passed in late December. In a letter sent Wednesday, business associations like the Greater Washington Board of Trade, the D.C. Chamber of Commerce and other groups called on Bowser to veto the legislation that is "flawed and unnecessarily expensive," the Washington Business Journal reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
more trump news Feb 10 read this on trump 1
TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th ! Feb 9 Well Well 4
i will not buy anything Feb 8 buy from internet... 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Feb 8 COLD Trumps HEAT 1
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Feb 8 TRUMP KNOWS MORE 1
i was watching tv saw Feb 4 war crimes on putin 1
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... Feb 2 telling it straight 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC