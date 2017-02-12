Business Leaders Urge DC Mayor To Veto Paid Family Leave
Business leaders in Washington, D.C., are urging Mayor Muriel Bowser to veto paid family leave legislation that passed in late December. In a letter sent Wednesday, business associations like the Greater Washington Board of Trade, the D.C. Chamber of Commerce and other groups called on Bowser to veto the legislation that is "flawed and unnecessarily expensive," the Washington Business Journal reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more trump news
|Feb 10
|read this on trump
|1
|TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th !
|Feb 9
|Well Well
|4
|i will not buy anything
|Feb 8
|buy from internet...
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|COLD Trumps HEAT
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|TRUMP KNOWS MORE
|1
|i was watching tv saw
|Feb 4
|war crimes on putin
|1
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|Feb 2
|telling it straight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC