Breaking. Rent-a-Mob Tries To Block Betsy DeVos From Entering a DC Public School
Secretary of Education Bety DeVos was scheduled to visit the District of Columbia's Jefferson Middle School this morning but her visit was initially blocked by protesters. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was greeted with protesters when she tried to enter a Washington middle school on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more trump news
|10 hr
|read this on trump
|1
|TRUMP SUPPORTERS " CLOAKED " for January 20th !
|Thu
|Well Well
|4
|i will not buy anything
|Feb 8
|buy from internet...
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|COLD Trumps HEAT
|1
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 8
|TRUMP KNOWS MORE
|1
|i was watching tv saw
|Feb 4
|war crimes on putin
|1
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|Feb 2
|telling it straight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC