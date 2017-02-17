Botched tests lead to retesting for Z...

Botched tests lead to retesting for Zika in nation's capital

District of Columbia officials say more than 400 women who tested negative for the Zika virus are being retested because of a math error during the testing process. City officials said Thursday that two pregnant women had positive results in follow-up tests, but that doesn't necessarily mean they were infected with Zika.

