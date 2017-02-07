BAE Systems Wins $11.3M Navy Deal

BAE Systems Southeast Shipyards Mayport, Mayport, Florida, is being awarded an $11,351,440 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2302 to exercise the option for post shakedown availability accomplishment for USS Detroit . The PSA is accomplished within a period of approximately 10-16 weeks between the time of ship custody transfer to the Navy and the Shipbuilding and Conversion, Navy obligation work limiting date.

