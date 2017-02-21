As access to AP exams grows, more students are doing better
The percentage of the country's public high school students who scored three or higher on AP exams continues to grow, according to results released Wednesday by the College Board. Nationally, just under 22 percent of the class of 2016 achieved a three or better mark, up slightly from 2015 and nearly eight points up from 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get some extra hair trump
|Mon
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Feb 19
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Feb 18
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
|trump leaks maybe from him
|Feb 17
|trump rally in fla
|2
|has trump let out more
|Feb 17
|was this classified
|1
|look at the pictures
|Feb 16
|pictures at fla t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC