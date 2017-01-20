Appeals Court Upholds DC Sign Law
That's the gist of a ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after two activist groups claimed the district's sign law violated the First Amendment. The ordinance allows signs to be posted on lampposts for up to 180 days, except that event signs must be removed at least 30 days after an event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|4 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|hold war crimes on
|6 hr
|putin and his thugs
|1
|FREE COUNTRIES - Today
|10 hr
|TRUMP COMES OUT
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|10 hr
|TRUMP LIES
|2
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|10 hr
|TRUMP LIES
|3
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|10 hr
|TRUMP LIES
|3
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|10 hr
|RUSE Unto Your Power
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC