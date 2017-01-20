Appeals Court Upholds DC Sign Law

Appeals Court Upholds DC Sign Law

That's the gist of a ruling by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after two activist groups claimed the district's sign law violated the First Amendment. The ordinance allows signs to be posted on lampposts for up to 180 days, except that event signs must be removed at least 30 days after an event.

