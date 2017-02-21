AmeriHealth Caritas to Host Leadership Summit Addressing Social Determinants of Health

The summit, " Health is More than Health Care: Maximizing the Value of America's Investment in Medicaid ," will convene tomorrow at the Hotel Monaco, 700 F Street, N.W. AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano will kick off the summit at 9:30 a.m. AmeriHealth Caritas, a mission-driven health care organization with more than 30 years of experience serving those most in need, is leading the conversation about providing more effective and efficient care by examining critical societal, economic, and environmental factors that influence health.

