AmeriHealth Caritas to Host Leadershi...

AmeriHealth Caritas to Host Leadership Summit Addressing Social Determinants of Health

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The summit, " Health is More than Health Care: Maximizing the Value of America's Investment in Medicaid ," will convene tomorrow at the Hotel Monaco, 700 F Street, N.W. AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano will kick off the summit at 9:30 a.m. AmeriHealth Caritas, a mission-driven health care organization with more than 30 years of experience serving those most in need, is leading the conversation about providing more effective and efficient care by examining critical societal, economic, and environmental factors that influence health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get some extra hair trump Mon flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Feb 19 looking for presi... 1
George Norcross and Trump Feb 18 Fred 2
maybe a coverup Feb 17 trump gone wild 2
trump leaks maybe from him Feb 17 trump rally in fla 2
has trump let out more Feb 17 was this classified 1
look at the pictures Feb 16 pictures at fla t... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC