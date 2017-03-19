Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Border Wall
The federal government's solicitation for the design and construction of a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico has already drawn interest from nearly 200 construction and engineering firms, just days after the notice first appeared. Companies from 41 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have signaled their interest in being selected to work on President Donald Trump's proposed southern border wall.
