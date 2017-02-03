Alaska rejects marijuana consumption ...

Alaska rejects marijuana consumption at retail pot stores

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Marijuana regulators in Alaska on Thursday narrowly rejected a proposal that would have made the state the first in the nation to allow marijuana consumers to use the pot that they buy at the retail stores selling it. In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Marijuana Control board decided not to allow it - prompting criticism from retailers who vowed to continue to press for some sort of allowable marijuana use at their stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... Thu telling it straight 1
hold war crimes on Thu putin and his thugs 1
FREE COUNTRIES - Today Thu TRUMP COMES OUT 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Thu TRUMP LIES 2
The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T... Thu TRUMP LIES 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Thu TRUMP LIES 3
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Thu RUSE Unto Your Power 4
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC