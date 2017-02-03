Alaska rejects marijuana consumption at retail pot stores

Marijuana regulators in Alaska on Thursday narrowly rejected a proposal that would have made the state the first in the nation to allow marijuana consumers to use the pot that they buy at the retail stores selling it. In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Marijuana Control board decided not to allow it - prompting criticism from retailers who vowed to continue to press for some sort of allowable marijuana use at their stores.

