Alaska rejects marijuana consumption at retail pot stores
Marijuana regulators in Alaska on Thursday narrowly rejected a proposal that would have made the state the first in the nation to allow marijuana consumers to use the pot that they buy at the retail stores selling it. In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Marijuana Control board decided not to allow it - prompting criticism from retailers who vowed to continue to press for some sort of allowable marijuana use at their stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr...
|Thu
|telling it straight
|1
|hold war crimes on
|Thu
|putin and his thugs
|1
|FREE COUNTRIES - Today
|Thu
|TRUMP COMES OUT
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Thu
|TRUMP LIES
|2
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|Thu
|TRUMP LIES
|3
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Thu
|TRUMP LIES
|3
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Thu
|RUSE Unto Your Power
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC