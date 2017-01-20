Alaska board mulls pot use in retail stores
Critics fear either an Amsterdam-like scene or marijuana use spilling into alleys, parks and trails since visitors can't take the drug back onto the cruise ships. They hope the state pot board puts in place restrictions to keep it from happening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump lies we all heard
|Tue
|trumpbannow
|1
|sean spicer needs more
|Tue
|problems at brief...
|1
|big no for trump picks
|Tue
|trump bad team picks
|1
|Well we gave Trump 10 whole days to fix what Ob...
|Mon
|Mr Fabulous
|1
|great march ladies
|Mon
|Mr Fabulous
|3
|breaking news on trump
|Jan 30
|wrong bannon man
|4
|people of america you have
|Jan 29
|the people won again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC