Alaska AG says feds couldn't overturn state's pot law
A representative for the Alaska attorney general's office said a change in how the federal government enforces its own marijuana laws would not affect state marijuana laws. Alaska's law legalizing recreational marijuana wouldn't be overturned, Department of Law spokeswoman Cori Mills said Thursday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested during a press briefing that President Donald Trump's administration might crack down on states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.
