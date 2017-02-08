Advocacy groups sue Trump over a 1 fo...

Advocacy groups sue Trump over a 1 for 2a U.S. regulations order

Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Several advocacy groups have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule introduced, according to a court document filed on Wednesday. The National Resources Defense Council, Communications Workers of America, and Public Citizen said in their lawsuit that the Jan. 30 order would harm the public.

