Advocacy groups sue Trump over a 1 for 2a U.S. regulations order
Several advocacy groups have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule introduced, according to a court document filed on Wednesday. The National Resources Defense Council, Communications Workers of America, and Public Citizen said in their lawsuit that the Jan. 30 order would harm the public.
