Adequacy is Adequate: DC District Cou...

Adequacy is Adequate: DC District Court Certifies Pacer Fee Class

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia certified a class of all individuals and entities who paid fees to obtain court records though the Public Access to Court Electronic Records system. The proposed class representatives, three nonprofit legal advocacy organizations, overcame the government's primary challenge to class certification, which was that they were not adequate class representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
look at the pictures 12 hr pictures at fla t... 1
trump leaks maybe from him 21 hr trump margo fla pic 1
get the best, i dont trust trump 22 hr whats up with russia 1
trump and japan Wed pictures of trump 2
trump news Wed russia boat clos... 1
trump dam got hole Wed a russia ship off... 1
let trump and putin fix Wed hearing on trump ... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC