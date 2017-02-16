Adequacy is Adequate: DC District Court Certifies Pacer Fee Class
The United States District Court for the District of Columbia certified a class of all individuals and entities who paid fees to obtain court records though the Public Access to Court Electronic Records system. The proposed class representatives, three nonprofit legal advocacy organizations, overcame the government's primary challenge to class certification, which was that they were not adequate class representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look at the pictures
|12 hr
|pictures at fla t...
|1
|trump leaks maybe from him
|21 hr
|trump margo fla pic
|1
|get the best, i dont trust trump
|22 hr
|whats up with russia
|1
|trump and japan
|Wed
|pictures of trump
|2
|trump news
|Wed
|russia boat clos...
|1
|trump dam got hole
|Wed
|a russia ship off...
|1
|let trump and putin fix
|Wed
|hearing on trump ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC