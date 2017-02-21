A tale of two mergers: Following their losses in DOJ merger...
In the past month, the DOJ and several state governments scored two trial wins in their challenges to mergers among some of the country's largest health insurers. First, Judge Bates of the District of Columbia blocked the combination of Aetna and Humana, finding that the "proffered efficiencies do not offset the anticompetitive effects of the merger."
