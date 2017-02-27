A solemn ceremony on sacred ground

A solemn ceremony on sacred ground

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: American Legion Magazine

As Department of the District of Columbia Legionnaire Kenneth Dalecki stood at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier last week, his mind focused on members of his family who had worn the nation's uniform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... 7 hr we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win 11 hr trump fake news 1
we need the real truth on what putin trump and ... Feb 25 trump and putin w... 1
get some extra hair trump Feb 20 flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Feb 19 looking for presi... 1
George Norcross and Trump Feb 18 Fred 2
maybe a coverup Feb 17 trump gone wild 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC