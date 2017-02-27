A solemn ceremony on sacred ground
As Department of the District of Columbia Legionnaire Kenneth Dalecki stood at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier last week, his mind focused on members of his family who had worn the nation's uniform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump said he could fix obama care on his first...
|7 hr
|we waiting on trump
|1
|russia hack usa russia help trump win
|11 hr
|trump fake news
|1
|we need the real truth on what putin trump and ...
|Feb 25
|trump and putin w...
|1
|get some extra hair trump
|Feb 20
|flys made for fis...
|1
|do you like your president
|Feb 19
|looking for presi...
|1
|George Norcross and Trump
|Feb 18
|Fred
|2
|maybe a coverup
|Feb 17
|trump gone wild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC