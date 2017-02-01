A call to preserve the Electoral College

A call to preserve the Electoral College

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Tama News-Herald

In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, opponents of the Electoral College are calling for the system to be abolished or reformed to reflect the "popular vote." In addition, those who were upset with Republican Donald Trump's victory were hoping that some electors would switch their vote and support the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am sorry President Trump for my fellow Democr... 13 hr telling it straight 1
hold war crimes on 15 hr putin and his thugs 1
FREE COUNTRIES - Today 19 hr TRUMP COMES OUT 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 19 hr TRUMP LIES 2
The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T... 19 hr TRUMP LIES 3
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! 19 hr TRUMP LIES 3
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! 19 hr RUSE Unto Your Power 4
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC