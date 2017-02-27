2 men arrested in fatal shooting of DC rapper Swipey

Two District of Columbia men have been arrested in connection with the slaying of the up-and-coming rapper known as Swipey. 19-year-old Diante Brewer and 18-year-old Deshawn Watkins have been accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Douglas Brooks during an attempted robbery outside a party at a family member's apartment complex in Suitland in August.

