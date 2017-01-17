Wyoming Guard sends 15 members to help at DC inauguration
Fifteen members of the Wyoming National Guard will be helping with security and other duties at Donald Trump's inauguration this week. In addition, the Wyoming Army National Guard will supply two photojournalists to help cover the various activities and events supported by National Guard forces.
