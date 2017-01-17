Wyoming Guard sends 15 members to hel...

Wyoming Guard sends 15 members to help at DC inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Fifteen members of the Wyoming National Guard will be helping with security and other duties at Donald Trump's inauguration this week. In addition, the Wyoming Army National Guard will supply two photojournalists to help cover the various activities and events supported by National Guard forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 23 min huntcoyotes 1,158
get people low cost ins Wed get this to the hill 1
do not pick price Wed get this to the hill 2
now watching tv Wed get this to the hill 1
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Tue Second Amendment ... 3
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
News Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration... Jan 16 RIP 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,062,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC