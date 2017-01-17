Women's March Was So Badly Planned, T...

Women's March Was So Badly Planned, They Dropped PLANNED March To White House

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Right Wing News

Whoever organized the "Women's March" against Trump should probably not have that responsibility the next time, because apparently this march was organized so poorly that they had to drop the whole point of why they were there - to march. BREAKING: AP source: Crowd packs entire route of Women's March, preventing organizers from leading formal march toward White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 33 min No 72
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 6 hr spud 1,245
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! 6 hr RUSE UP RUSE UP 3
great march ladies Sun when next march 1
when next marches ladies Sun go ladies good job 1
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? Jan 20 gtfopls 4
get people low cost ins Jan 18 get this to the hill 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC