Women's March Was So Badly Planned, They Dropped PLANNED March To White House
Whoever organized the "Women's March" against Trump should probably not have that responsibility the next time, because apparently this march was organized so poorly that they had to drop the whole point of why they were there - to march. BREAKING: AP source: Crowd packs entire route of Women's March, preventing organizers from leading formal march toward White House.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|33 min
|No
|72
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|6 hr
|spud
|1,245
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|6 hr
|RUSE UP RUSE UP
|3
|great march ladies
|Sun
|when next march
|1
|when next marches ladies
|Sun
|go ladies good job
|1
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Jan 20
|gtfopls
|4
|get people low cost ins
|Jan 18
|get this to the hill
|1
