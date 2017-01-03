Washington schools rank near the bott...

Washington schools rank near the bottom in narrowing rich-poor achievement gap

8 hrs ago

In an annual survey of each state's public-education system, Washington ranked near the bottom when it came to narrowing the gap in performance between low-income students and their wealthier classmates. Washington ranked second to last in that category in the Quality Counts ratings, produced by Education Week, a national news outlet.

