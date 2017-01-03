Want some free pot? Head to D.C. on Inauguration Day

Want some free pot? Head to D.C. on I...

A marijuana coalition in the District of Columbia says it has plans to distribute thousands of joints of pot on Inauguration Day to encourage the federal legalization of cannabis. Prior to the Inaugural events, the group will be passing out the pot at 8 a.m. on the west side of Dupont Circle, not far from the White House.

