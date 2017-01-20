Violent protests, free marijuana ushe...

Violent protests, free marijuana usher in Trump inaugural

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. WASHINGTON - President Donald J. Trump's highly orchestrated inauguration took place at the U.S. Capitol well away from the widespread protests throughout the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 1 hr SirPrize 3
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 4 hr WelbyMD 1,186
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? 22 hr gtfopls 4
get people low cost ins Jan 18 get this to the hill 1
do not pick price Jan 18 get this to the hill 2
now watching tv Jan 18 get this to the hill 1
News There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License... Jan 17 Second Amendment ... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC