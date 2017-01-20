Violent protests, free marijuana usher in Trump inaugural
Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. WASHINGTON - President Donald J. Trump's highly orchestrated inauguration took place at the U.S. Capitol well away from the widespread protests throughout the District of Columbia.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|1 hr
|SirPrize
|3
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|4 hr
|WelbyMD
|1,186
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|22 hr
|gtfopls
|4
|get people low cost ins
|Jan 18
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|Jan 18
|get this to the hill
|2
|now watching tv
|Jan 18
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
