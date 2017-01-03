Videos show man holding knife before ...

Videos show man holding knife before shooting by DC police

7 hrs ago

Body camera videos of a man who was killed by District of Columbia police on Christmas Day provide only a split-second view of the knife the man was holding. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office on Wednesday released video from the body cameras worn by the officer who shot 29-year-old Gerald Javon Hall and another officer on the scene.

