United States Reaches $864 Million Settlement with Moody's
The agreement resolves pending state court lawsuits in Connecticut, Mississippi, and South Carolina, as well as potential claims by the Justice Department, 18 states and the District of Columbia. The settlement follows an investigation by the Justice Department's Consumer Protection Branch and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey into potential claims pursuant to the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act and investigations conducted by various State Attorneys General pursuant to state law.
