U.S. Gas & Electric USG&E Plants Trees through the Arbor Day Foundation in Honor of its Employees
U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. , a national retail energy supplier operating in eleven states and the District of Columbia, announced that the Company would plant trees in National Forests on behalf of each and every one of its employees. Exhibiting its continuing support of environmental sustainability, USG&E planted 180 trees through the Arbor Day Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump lies we all heard
|1 hr
|trumpbannow
|1
|sean spicer needs more
|5 hr
|problems at brief...
|1
|big no for trump picks
|7 hr
|trump bad team picks
|1
|Well we gave Trump 10 whole days to fix what Ob...
|20 hr
|Mr Fabulous
|1
|great march ladies
|20 hr
|Mr Fabulous
|3
|breaking news on trump
|Mon
|wrong bannon man
|4
|people of america you have
|Sun
|the people won again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC