U.S. Gas & Electric USG&E Plants Trees through the Arbor Day Foundation in Honor of its Employees

U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. , a national retail energy supplier operating in eleven states and the District of Columbia, announced that the Company would plant trees in National Forests on behalf of each and every one of its employees. Exhibiting its continuing support of environmental sustainability, USG&E planted 180 trees through the Arbor Day Foundation.

