U.S. Gas & Electric Introduces USG&E Rewards

U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc. , a national retail energy supplier operating in eleven states and the District of Columbia, proudly announces the launch of its USG&E Rewards Program. The USG&E Rewards Program offers qualified customers exceptional rewards earned every month, which are good towards savings at hundreds of thousands of restaurants, local dealers, online shops, retail stores and so much more.* "The USG&E family of companies has always been about providing customers with great value and great service, and the USG&E Rewards Program is yet another way we've shown that," stated Kevin McMinn, USG&E's Chief Operating Officer.

