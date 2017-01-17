U.S Army to begin environmental study...

U.S Army to begin environmental study of Dakota pipeline

The U.S. Army on Wednesday began the process of launching an environmental study of the Dakota Access pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a move that has been challenged by the company constructing the controversial project. The Army said on Wednesday it is gathering information to prepare an environmental impact statement regarding an easement to cross at Lake Oahe, a water source upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux reservation that has been the focus of months of fierce protests due to fears the pipeline could damage drinking water and desecrate sacred grounds.

