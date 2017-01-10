Tuberculosis Diagnoses Increase for First Time in 23 Years
While you may not think tuberculosis is a concern for yourself and your family, many people in the U.S. suffer with it, and for the first time in 23 years, the U.S. saw an increase in diagnosed cases in 2015. There were 9,557 cases total and it affected 27 states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control .
