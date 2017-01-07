Trump's White House Welcome Will Include $5 Million Lien on D.C. Hotel
A $5 million workers liens was filed against the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Pictured is the Trump International Hotel while it was still under construction. One thing is certain - Donald Trump is so far the commander-in-conflicts of interest chief when it comes to his hospitality assets and that runs counter to his "drain the swamp" message that helped get him elected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeff sessions drain the swamp
|Sat
|to all people for...
|1
|the election was rigged
|Sat
|i dont trust trump
|1
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Jan 7
|Le Jimbo
|945
|Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump...
|Jan 5
|chump
|14
|dont trust trumpcare
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|dont vote for
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|trust cia and fbi trump
|Jan 4
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC