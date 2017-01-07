Trump's White House Welcome Will Incl...

Trump's White House Welcome Will Include $5 Million Lien on D.C. Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Skift

A $5 million workers liens was filed against the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Pictured is the Trump International Hotel while it was still under construction. One thing is certain - Donald Trump is so far the commander-in-conflicts of interest chief when it comes to his hospitality assets and that runs counter to his "drain the swamp" message that helped get him elected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jeff sessions drain the swamp Sat to all people for... 1
the election was rigged Sat i dont trust trump 1
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... Jan 7 Le Jimbo 945
News Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump... Jan 5 chump 14
dont trust trumpcare Jan 4 obamacare 1
dont vote for Jan 4 obamacare 1
trust cia and fbi trump Jan 4 trust fbi and cia... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,705

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC