Trump's new Washington hotel owes trades more than $5 million for unpaid labour
Liens filed in November and December for hotel, the site of which is leased from the federal government, which Trump will lead as of Jan. 20. A side entrance to Trump International Hotel in Washington: The 263-room hotel, located on the historic site of the city's former main post office, opened in October following a $212-million renovation of the 1899 structure. Donald Trump's new Washington hotel , located just blocks from the White House, owes electricians, wood-workers and a plumbing-and-heating business more than $5 million for unpaid labour, according to liens filed against the property with the District of Columbia.
Read more at The Toronto Star.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeff sessions drain the swamp
|Sat
|to all people for...
|1
|the election was rigged
|Sat
|i dont trust trump
|1
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Jan 7
|Le Jimbo
|945
|Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump...
|Jan 5
|chump
|14
|dont trust trumpcare
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|dont vote for
|Jan 4
|obamacare
|1
|trust cia and fbi trump
|Jan 4
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
