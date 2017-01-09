Trump's new Washington hotel owes trades more than $5 million for unpaid labour

Liens filed in November and December for hotel, the site of which is leased from the federal government, which Trump will lead as of Jan. 20. A side entrance to Trump International Hotel in Washington: The 263-room hotel, located on the historic site of the city's former main post office, opened in October following a $212-million renovation of the 1899 structure. Donald Trump's new Washington hotel , located just blocks from the White House, owes electricians, wood-workers and a plumbing-and-heating business more than $5 million for unpaid labour, according to liens filed against the property with the District of Columbia.

