Trump's DC Hotel Tagged With $5 Million in Unpaid Worker Liens
Donald Trump's new Washington hotel, located just blocks from the White House, owes electricians, wood workers and a plumbing and heating business more than $5 million for unpaid labor, according to liens filed against the property with the District of Columbia. historic site of the city's former main post office, opened in October following a $212 million renovation of the 1899 structure.
