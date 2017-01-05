Trump Gets to Fill 4 Judgeships on Ke...

Trump Gets to Fill 4 Judgeships on Key DC Trial Court

19 hrs ago Read more: News Max

President-elect Donald Trump will now be able to name four judges to an important U.S. trial court in Washington that hears lawsuits against the federal government. The fourth vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia opened up when Judge Richard Leon became a senior judge on Dec. 31, BuzzFeed News reports.

