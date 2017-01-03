Truck Driver Was Nation's Most Fatal ...

Truck Driver Was Nation's Most Fatal Occupation in 2015

A Bureau of Labor Statistics study revealed that 745 truck drivers died on the job in the United States in 2015, the most of any profession. BLS defines a truck driver as someone who operates a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds and has a commercial driver license.

