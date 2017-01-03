This Governor Thinks It 'Makes Sense' To Consider A Voter ID Law. It Doesn't.
Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad said Tuesday that it " makes sense " for his state to consider legislation requiring voters to show ID - even though voter fraud is exceedingly rare and there was Branstad, whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated as the United States' next ambassador to China, voiced support for voter ID as a way to make sure Iowa voters aren't voting in more than one state, according to The Associated Press. He also said the Iowa secretary of state's office was with the legislature to introduce changes to Iowa's voting system.
