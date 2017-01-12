There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License Plate
A design for the inaugural Donald Trump license plate, which the Wall Street Journal reports wasn't ordered. Image via Greg Hunter/Hunter Inaugural Commemoratives When president-elect Donald Trump begins his inauguration parade on Jan. 20, the world of license-plate collection will meet a sad fate for the first time since the late 1920s: it looks like Trump will be the first president since Herbert Hoover to decline the production of special plates for his inauguration.
