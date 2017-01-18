The Trump inauguration is shaping up to be Washington's smallest party in years
Thousands of guests joined an unofficial inaugural ball hosted by The Root at the National Museum of American History in 2009. Veteran Washington party-hoppers know that the "official" balls - where the new president and his wife make an appearance - are generally just a small part of the inauguration party scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|15 min
|Le Jimbo
|1,126
|get people low cost ins
|23 hr
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|23 hr
|get this to the hill
|2
|now watching tv
|Wed
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Tue
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Protests will aim to disrupt Trump inauguration...
|Jan 16
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC