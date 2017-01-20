The Latest: 217 arrested, 6 officers ...

The Latest: 217 arrested, 6 officers hurt in DC protests

12 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

The District of Columbia police chief says 217 people have been arrested and charged with rioting and six officers suffered minor injuries during demonstrations against President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, protesters in downtown Washington linked arms, facing off from the police line and chanting, "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA."

