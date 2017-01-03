The D.C. Area's Top Financial Complaints in 2016
District of Columbia residents filed complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at a rate almost three times as high as Americans overall during the first 11 months of 2016, according to data from the U.S. agency. Across the country, the per capita rate of complaints was 52.3 per 100,000 people during that period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Theboneonline.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot luck: Advocates to hand out joints at Trump...
|40 min
|April
|5
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|1 hr
|Twizzler937
|817
|dont trust trumpcare
|3 hr
|obamacare
|1
|dont vote for
|3 hr
|obamacare
|1
|trust cia and fbi trump
|10 hr
|trust fbi and cia...
|1
|trump will cost usa lots money
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
|trump trying to fool you
|Mon
|sale your stuff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC