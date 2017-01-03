The D.C. Area's Top Financial Complai...

The D.C. Area's Top Financial Complaints in 2016

District of Columbia residents filed complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at a rate almost three times as high as Americans overall during the first 11 months of 2016, according to data from the U.S. agency. Across the country, the per capita rate of complaints was 52.3 per 100,000 people during that period.

